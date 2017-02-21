Researchers find link between low gen...

Researchers find link between low general cognitive ability and elevated risk of not taking statins

After a heart attack, it is important for patients to take medication that lowers cholesterol levels. In a new study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, researchers at Uppsala and Umea Universities have found that general cognitive ability has a bearing, in the first year and two years after the heart attack, on how well men take statins prescribed for them.

