Questions Surround Whether O'Reilly's...

Questions Surround Whether O'Reilly's Guest Was Really...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Mediaite.com

On Thursday's night broadcast, a segment on Sweden's status as a refugee-friendly nation featured Anne-Sofie Naslund , the U.S. correspondent for Expressen , and Nils Bildt , who was described by an on-screen chyron as, "Swedish Defense and National Security Advisor." An on-screen graphic leading into the segment read, "One third of all Swedish women no longer feel secure in their neighborhoods."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mediaite.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... 15 hr Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb 8 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan 31 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,763 • Total comments across all topics: 279,180,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC