Processum to Lead Major Nanocellulose...

Processum to Lead Major Nanocellulose Project in Northern Sweden

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Paper Age

"We have an integrated infrastructure for biorefinery development with capability and competence to demonstrate whole or parts of process lines from raw material to finished product on pilot as well as demonstration scale." 𔃀 Emma Johansson, R&D engineer at Processum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paper Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Wed Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan 31 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 22 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,169 • Total comments across all topics: 278,730,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC