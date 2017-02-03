Probe launched into Stockholm police car explosion
A car owned by a police chief working in Swedish university city Uppsala exploded outside the man's house in Stockholm during the early hours of Monday morning. No one was injured and there are currently no suspects for the blast, but police are working to try and establish any possible motive.
