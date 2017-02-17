Police called as sex game goes very, ...

Police called as sex game goes very, very wrong for a couple in Sweden

19 hrs ago

A Stockholm couple tried to spice up their sex life with the help of handcuffs. But it did not end in the release they had hoped for, as police had to be called in to free them after the key went missing.

