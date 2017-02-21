Patients registered in a heart failur...

Patients registered in a heart failure registry lived longer

Heart failure patients registered in the Swedish Heart Failure Registry receive better medication and have a 35 percent lower risk of death than unregistered patients, according to a new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. The findings are presented in the European Journal of Heart Failure .

Chicago, IL

