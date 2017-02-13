Our Legacy & Vault by Vans Pay Homage...

Our Legacy & Vault by Vans Pay Homage to California Hardcore Punk

Though he grew up in Sweden, Our Legacy co-founder Jockum Hallin spent his youthful years in the early '90s enveloped in a do-it-yourself culture that exposed him to the likes of skateboarding and hardcore punk - something Vans knows well. So, when Our Legacy linked up with the iconic California-based imprint, their shared loved for skating and music served as a jumping off point for their Spring/Summer 2017 collection.

