Naxs Ab has repurchased over 5% of its own shares
Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Hong Kong, Canada, Japan or Australia, or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. NAXS AB has on February 10, 2017, repurchased 750,000 of its own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price of SEK 48.60/share for a total amount of SEK 36,450,000.
