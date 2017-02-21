Nasiru Mohammed scores to help Hacken...

Nasiru Mohammed scores to help Hacken close in on Swedish Cup quarter-final place

Ghana striker Nasiru Mohammed scored the winner for Hacken to close in on a quarter-final place of the Swedish Cup after defeating Atvidaberg 3-1 on Saturday. The former Ghana U17 captain scored the winner in the 70th minute with a simple tap-in after the goalkeeper failed to hold Crespo Kamara's first attempt.

