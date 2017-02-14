!Nader Saber proposes to his sweethea...

!Nader Saber proposes to his sweetheart Donya Solieman at the Peace Arch monument. - Tom Zytaruk

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Now Newspaper

SURREY NOW EXCLUSIVE: Two sweethearts, Iranian by birth, didn't let Trump's travel ban prevent them from getting engaged. They just had to get creative - and made it happen at the Peace Arch monument.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb 8 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan 31 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 22 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Toyota
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,288 • Total comments across all topics: 278,878,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC