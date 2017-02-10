More than 90% of online shoppers aren...

More than 90% of online shoppers arena t planning to buy anything either

It's a well-documented fear in among bricks-and-mortar retailers that many of the future customers who walk through their doors are "showrooming" - examining something they'd like to buy in the real world before purchasing it online. But a recent study has found the vast majority of online consumers are doing the same thing.

Chicago, IL

