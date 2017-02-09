Mars One Ventures AG: Mars One to present in Sweden, the Netherlands, ...

Amersfoort, February 10, 2017 -- Mars One announced that Mars One Directors Bas Lansdorp, CEO and co-founder, Arno Wielders, CTO and co-founder, and Suzanne Flinkenflogel, Director of Communications, will present at the following events in March 2017: March 13th, 2017: Bas Lansdorp is a keynote speaker at Design Management Forum 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.symetri.co.uk/events/design-management-forum-2017 .

