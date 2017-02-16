Malin Akerman Teaching Son To Speak S...

Malin Akerman Teaching Son To Speak Swedish

Actress Malin Akerman is putting her Swedish skills to the test by trying to teach her son her native language. The Watchmen star was born in Stockholm, Sweden, but her family relocated to Canada when she was two, and Malin now has joint citizenship for both countries.

Chicago, IL

