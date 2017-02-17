Life on Mars? Alien mystery on Red Planet could be solved by 'gushing ...
Scientists believe markings which appear to ebb and flow with the seasons found on the Red Planet's hillsides are proof a brine-like water is welling up from beneath the Martian surface. The extremely salty water flows are believed to potentially be key to both discovering life on Mars and establishing human colonies on the surface.
