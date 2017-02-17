Lad spends 20 years creating huge cav...

Lad spends 20 years creating huge cave in Arctic - " what's inside is incredible

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

"It took me quite a while to understand that all of the tuning was a complete disaster it was because of the temperature fluctuation," he said. "That eventually led me to realising that I need to build my own architecture that can ventilate the heat from the audience, away from the orchestra."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb 8 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan 31 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 22 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,153 • Total comments across all topics: 278,964,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC