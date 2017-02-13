Knowledge has become global Says Dr. Bertil Andersson of NTU, Singapore at SRM University

New Delhi , Feb 14 : Maintaining that education and knowledge are no longer the prerogatives of the western world, the President of Nanyang Technologic al University, Dr. Bertil Andersson stressed that research is the frontline of knowledge and that leading universities and institutions get to the top by having right leadership and vision. SRM University conferred the Doctorate of Science on Dr. Andersson at a Special Convocation at the Kattankulathur Campus.

