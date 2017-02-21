Kim Jong-nam murder: Suspect says she was paid $117 to apply deadly nerve agent

Kuala Lumpur: An Indonesian suspect in the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's half brother says she was paid the equivalent of $117 to help apply a baby-like liquid to his face.Siti Aisyah insisted to an Indonesian diplomat who met her in jail that she believed she was taking part in a prank. CCTV captures Kim Jong-nam airport 'attack' Unconfirmed security footage of a woman attacking the half-brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has emerged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.