Jens Lekman On Facing Fears & Making Music That's 'Somewhere Between a Wedding and a Funeral'
The Skype call sound plays on a brief loop before Jens Lekman accepts the invitation. Speaking from what he describes as a bunker -- "where I sit and work with music" -- in his home of Gothenburg, Sweden, he utters a placid hello.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 8
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan 31
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan 22
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Splitting Wood
|Oct '16
|fatty arbuckle
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC