Italy's former rail boss sentenced to jail over disaster that killed 29

STOCKHOLM, Sweden - Mauro Moretti, the former head of Italian railways, was on January 31 among a string of executives convicted over a 2009 freight train disaster that killed 29 people. The tragedy in the Tuscan port of Viareggio was Italy's deadliest rail accident in over 30 years and remains the country's worst of the 21st Century.

Chicago, IL

