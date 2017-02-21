Islamic center in Sweden's Gothenburg targeted in arson attack
An Islamic center in the Swedish city of Gothenburg came under arson attack early on Tuesday, according to local police sources. The fire severely damaged the Kungalv Islamic Cultural Center in western Sweden.
