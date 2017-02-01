Iranian-born Swedish actress Pars vow...

Iranian-born Swedish actress Pars vows to travel to Oscars

15 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

In this photo taken in Dec. 2015, Swedish actress Bahar Pars poses during a photo call for the film "A Man Called Ove" in Stockholm, Sweden. Iranian-born Swedish actress Bahar Pars, who hopes to share an Oscar for best foreign film, says she and fellow actor Rolf Lassgard "have decided to travel" to the Academy Awards ceremony despite the confusion around U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Chicago, IL

