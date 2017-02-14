Internationally Renowned Board Certified Oculofacial Surgeon One of...

The Sherman Aesthetic Center is one of the first practices in the US to offer the new revolutionary injectables: Refyne and Defyne. Dr. Deborah Sherman, Allie Maus RN, and Elisabeth Bennett Smith PA-C, are excited to be some of the very first in the Southeast to be qualified to administer some of the most advanced dermal fillers in the industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.