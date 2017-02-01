Ikea in Burbank is closing - and then...

Ikea in Burbank is closing - and then reopening as the biggest Ikea in the nation

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

How big is the nation's largest Ikea that is opening Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Burbank? At 456,000-square-feet, the massive warehouse consumes 22 acres, making the original Burbank location seem like a boutique. At a press preview on Wednesday, we took a sneak peek of the massive showroom, which will replace the original Burbank location, just up the street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan 31 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 22 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
News Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature Oct '16 bravo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,600 • Total comments across all topics: 278,532,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC