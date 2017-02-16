Hull food firm AAK signs up for a taste of culture

Hull company AAK UK Limited, the nation's leading manufacturer and supplier of edible oils, fats, sauces and food dressings, has all the ingredients to support the city's year in the culture spotlight after signing up as a Hull 2017 Business Club partner. The company, based at Hull's King George Dock, employs 300 people and, together with its sister site in Runcorn, Cheshire, works closely with customers to co-develop new products for the bakery, dairy, infant nutrition, chocolate and confectionery, food service and retail sectors.

