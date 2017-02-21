How Sweden plans to heat homes with internet searches
Emails and Instagram photos don't come without a carbon footprint : they're stored in data centers which continually battle excess heat and suck up electricity to cool servers. But Stockholm, Sweden recently came up with a rather ingenious use for all that waste heat : what if it could warm homes instead? Most data centers aren't very environmentally friendly.
