High-level shakeup: Hasselblad appoints interim CEO, Leica's CEO leaving in August
After helming Hasselblad for the launches of their H6D and new mirrorless medium format X1D cameras, CEO Perry Oosting has stepped down from his role , returning to his previous place on the Swedish company's Supervisory Board. The board released the following statement, "We would like to thank Mr. Perry Oosting for his extraordinary efforts.
