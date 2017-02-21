Here's what's really going on with re...

Here's what's really going on with refugees and crime in Sweden

Sweden was pulled into America's ongoing debate over refugee resettlement last weekend, after President Donald Trump implied Saturday that an ominous incident had occurred "last night in Sweden" as a result of the country's generous immigration policies. Trump critics and Swedes themselves were quick to rebut the statement, noting that no such incident had occurred Friday night - although Trump later clarified that he had been referring to a Fox News segment alleging a wave of migrant-related crime and violence had swept Sweden.

