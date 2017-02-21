Hadillah Mohoumadi vs. Serhiy Demchen...

Hadillah Mohoumadi vs. Serhiy Demchenko For Vacant EU Title

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Boxing Scene

Super middleweights Hadillah Mohoumadi and Serhiy Demchenko clash for the vacant EU title on May 21 in France. An agreement was in place earlier this week and the fight will be promoted by MK Event headed by Malamine Kon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... 15 hr Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb 8 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan 31 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,763 • Total comments across all topics: 279,180,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC