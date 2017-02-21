Hadillah Mohoumadi vs. Serhiy Demchenko For Vacant EU Title
Super middleweights Hadillah Mohoumadi and Serhiy Demchenko clash for the vacant EU title on May 21 in France. An agreement was in place earlier this week and the fight will be promoted by MK Event headed by Malamine Kon.
