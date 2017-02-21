Gothenburg is the world's 'most sociable city': study
Forget the stereotype about cold Swedes - Gothenburg in the west of the country has just been ranked the most sociable city in the world, in a study of the social life of world cities. The study, commissioned by hostel booking site Hostelworld , looked at the social behaviour and attitudes of 12,188 residents from 39 different cities in 28 countries.
