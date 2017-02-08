Google, Ikea's Nordic Wind Crush Come...

Google, Ikea's Nordic Wind Crush Comes Too Soon for Sweden

Read more: The Washington Post

The quest to supply everything from data server halls, insurance companies to large furniture stores with green electricity has flooded the Nordic region with wind power and crashed a $100 million renewable-certificates market. While that's good for the environment and the image of companies from Google Inc. to Ikea Group, the growth in renewable energy has been faster than Sweden and Norway expected.

Chicago, IL

