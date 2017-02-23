France's FN raided over European Parliament expenses scandal
A spokesman for Lebanon's Sunni religious leader, Grand Mufti Abdel Latif Derian, told CNN that Le Pen had been informed of the need to wear a head covering prior to the meeting. The move triggered controversy with some calling the incident Le Pen's stunt ahead of the French presidential election in April and May. Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said that having Syria ruled by President Bashar Al-Assad was a more "reassuring" choice for France , as the only realistic alternative for power was Islamic State.
