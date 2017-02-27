For nursing home residents, activities associated with thriving
Nursing home residents who have a range of activity options may be more likely to thrive than their peers who don't have as many choices of things to do, a Swedish study suggests. "The key issue to support resident thriving seems to be that residents have a selection and variety in activities, and that the activities are meaningful to the residents," said study author Sabine Bjork of the University of Umea.
