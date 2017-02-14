Fewer than one in seven terror suspec...

Fewer than one in seven terror suspects convicted in Sweden: report

Read more: The Local

Only five people have been convicted of terror related crimes in Sweden of a known 34 arrested or detained, according to a study done by radio station Sveriges Radio. Sweden introduced special terror laws 15 years ago, and during that time 34 people have been either arrested or remanded during investigations for suspected terror-related crimes.

Chicago, IL

