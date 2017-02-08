Even Frydenberg has been appointed Pr...

Even Frydenberg has been appointed President & CEO at Scandic in Stockholm, Sweden

The Board of Directors of Scandic Hotels announces today that Even Frydenberg will take over the position of President & CEO. This is due to the fact that current CEO Frank Fiskers has decided to leave the company this summer.

Chicago, IL

