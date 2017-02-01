European shares higher, Volvo and Jul...

European shares higher, Volvo and Julius Baer shine after profit beats

Feb 1

Feb 1 European shares rose on Wednesday, led by financials and industrials, as healthy corporate results from a slew of regional bluechips underpinned major benchmark indices. Shares in Swedish truck maker Volvo jumped more than 7 percent and were just shy of their highest in 6 years after the company topped profit forecasts.

Chicago, IL

