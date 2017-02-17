Eurocastle Investment Limited : Eurocastle Announces Sale of Real Estate Fund Units

Guernsey, 17 February 2017 - Eurocastle Investment Limited today announces that it has sold its 27% interest in the units of Fund Investment III, an unlisted Italian real estate fund. The transaction, together with other distributions, has resulted in total estimated proceeds of a 20.9 million or a 0.35 per share, compared to the most recently reported adjusted NAV of a 12.4 million, or a 0.21 per share.

