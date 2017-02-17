Episurf Medical's 3D-based damage ass...

Episurf Medical's 3D-based damage assessment tool: positive development in US patenting

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Episurf Medical pursues patent applications within the area of 3D-based assessment of joint lesions. In the US patent granting procedure, the USPTO has in an examiner interview informed Episurf Medical of the intention to issue notice of allowance provided minor amendments are made to the filed claims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb 8 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan 31 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 22 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,914 • Total comments across all topics: 278,966,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC