Episurf Medical's 3D-based damage assessment tool: positive development in US patenting
Episurf Medical pursues patent applications within the area of 3D-based assessment of joint lesions. In the US patent granting procedure, the USPTO has in an examiner interview informed Episurf Medical of the intention to issue notice of allowance provided minor amendments are made to the filed claims.
