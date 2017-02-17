Daily targeted in cyberattack after e...

Daily targeted in cyberattack after exposing 'fake news factory'

Read more: The Local

Swedish daily Eskilstuna-Kuriren was targeted in a major cyberattack on Friday after exposing a so-called fake news factory which creates its stories by getting influential people to give soundbites which are then heavily edited and presented as "quotes". Jorgen Broms, head of digital development at Eskilstuna-Kuriren, said the newspaper had been targeted in denial-of-service type of attack, with the aim of overloading the website and making it inaccessible.

Chicago, IL

