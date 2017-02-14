Cow attempts great escape from slaughterhouse near Hudiksvall
The cow escaped from a truck taking it to the slaughterhouse on Monday evening and was last seen running loose on a road near the small town of Fredriksfors, 30 kilometres west of Hudiksvall in eastern Sweden. "They tried to lure the cow back by putting out hay on the ground, but it failed.
