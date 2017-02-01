Conventional therapies do not sufficiently treat psoriasis patients, study suggests
A substantial part of people, one in five, undergoing systemic treatment for psoriasis till have considerable problems with their disease. This according to a study with 2,646 Swedish psoriasis patients conducted at Umea University and the Swedish Institute for Health Economics, and recently published in the Journal of Dermatological Treatment.
