Conventional therapies do not sufficiently treat psoriasis patients, study suggests

17 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

A substantial part of people, one in five, undergoing systemic treatment for psoriasis till have considerable problems with their disease. This according to a study with 2,646 Swedish psoriasis patients conducted at Umea University and the Swedish Institute for Health Economics, and recently published in the Journal of Dermatological Treatment.

