Climate change may boost mercury in ecosystems, food chain
Rising temperatures may cause localized increases in the amount of toxic mercury introduced into ecosystems, impacting wildlife and the food chain. According to a recent study published in Science Advances , mercury in ecosystems has risen two- to five-fold since the dawn of the industrial age.
