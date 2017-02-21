China's Geely to bid for Malaysian car maker Proton

Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely is expected to bid in the next few days for a strategic partnership with struggling Malaysian car maker Proton Holdings, two people familiar with the bidding process told Reuters. As part of its pitch following discussions with Proton's owner, Malaysian conglomerate DRB-Hicom Bhd, Hangzhou-based Geely, which owns Sweden's Volvo Car Group, is expected to offer Proton some of the latest vehicle technologies it has developed with Volvo's input.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.