Chief suspect in grenade attack which...

Chief suspect in grenade attack which killed Sparkhill boy is dead

The chief suspect in a grenade attack that killed a Birmingham schoolboy at an apartment in Sweden has died before he could be arrested. Young Yuusuf Warsame, from Sparkhill, had been sleeping in the living room of the home in Gothenburg when the explosive was thrown in on August 22 last year.

Chicago, IL

