Can Presidentsa Day weekend boost the tourism industry?
Stefano Bonopaladino wipes down the 43ft and 1400hp "Tech Midnight Express" Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, as vendors prepare for this year's $ 3 billion, 1,100 exhibitors, and more than 1 million sq. feet of exhibition space at Miami International Boat Show inside the Miami Marine Stadium, which starts Thursday, Feb. 16 and goes through the President Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 8
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan 31
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan 22
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
|Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Splitting Wood
|Oct '16
|fatty arbuckle
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC