ATR and Sweden's BRA perform first ATR biofuel flight with 45% blend
An ATR 72-600 turboprop of the Swedish carrier BRA took off from Stockholm-Bromma to Umea fueled with a 45% biofuel blend, marking the first biofuel-powered flight of an ATR aircraft. Several research and development initiatives are currently underway in Sweden to produce biofuels from different types of wood.
