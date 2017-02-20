ATR and Sweden's BRA perform first AT...

ATR and Sweden's BRA perform first ATR biofuel flight with 45% blend

An ATR 72-600 turboprop of the Swedish carrier BRA took off from Stockholm-Bromma to Umea fueled with a 45% biofuel blend, marking the first biofuel-powered flight of an ATR aircraft. Several research and development initiatives are currently underway in Sweden to produce biofuels from different types of wood.

Chicago, IL

