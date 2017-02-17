Allen & Heath Supports Performances Of David Bowie's Berlin Trilogy In Sweden

An orchestral arrangement of David Bowie's Berlin Trilogy has completed a series of sold-out concerts in Gothenburg Concert Hall and Stockholm's Berwald Hall, with Allen & Heath 's dLive S Class and ME mixing systems managing front of house and monitors. Arranged by Swedish conductor and composer, Hans Ek, and performed by the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra and choir Zero 8, the technical production was managed by front of house engineer Hans "Surte" Norin from Musikalisk Ljudteknink with Peter Fredriksson from PF Ljuddesign on monitors.

