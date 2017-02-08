Alleged gang rape shown on Facebook s...

Alleged gang rape shown on Facebook shocks Sweden

Read more: USA Today

Alleged gang rape shown on Facebook shocks Sweden Two of the three suspects were born in Afghanistan. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kOLiP2 Outrage and shock are spreading across Sweden over a case against three men of foreign origin arrested on suspicion of raping a woman and broadcasting it live on Facebook.

Chicago, IL

