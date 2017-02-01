Abba the Concert Brings one of Pop's Greatest Phenomena Life at Pantages Theatre 5/21
Sunday, May 21 at 7 p.m. ABBA THE CONCERT brings to life one of pop music's greatest treasures performing more than 20 of ABBA's greatest hits including "S.O.S.," "Mamma Mia," and "Dancing Queen." Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 3 at 12 p.m. at the State Theatre Box Office, charge-by-phone at 982-2787 and online at ABBA THE CONCERT was formed in Stockholm Sweden in 1996 and quickly became known for its fantastic ABBA-sound and the stunning live "ABBA-esque" performance.
