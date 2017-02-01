Abba the Concert Brings one of Pop's ...

Abba the Concert Brings one of Pop's Greatest Phenomena Life at Pantages Theatre 5/21

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Sunday, May 21 at 7 p.m. ABBA THE CONCERT brings to life one of pop music's greatest treasures performing more than 20 of ABBA's greatest hits including "S.O.S.," "Mamma Mia," and "Dancing Queen." Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 3 at 12 p.m. at the State Theatre Box Office, charge-by-phone at 982-2787 and online at ABBA THE CONCERT was formed in Stockholm Sweden in 1996 and quickly became known for its fantastic ABBA-sound and the stunning live "ABBA-esque" performance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Tue I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 22 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
News Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature Oct '16 bravo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC