Abandoned at birth, Swede returns to ...

Abandoned at birth, Swede returns to Mumbai for clues on biological mother

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Erika 'Sheetala' Sandberg , who was adopted from a Matunga orphanage by a Swedish couple, returns to renew her vows with the motherland Mumbai-born Erika Sandberg aka Sheetala admits that she felt an overpowering need to connect with India only after the birth of her son Jonas seven years ago. In all fairness though, Sandberg never knew India, much less Mumbai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan 31 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 22 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
News Twelve DNA areas 'linked with the age at which ... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Splitting Wood Oct '16 fatty arbuckle 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,529 • Total comments across all topics: 278,675,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC