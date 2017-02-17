A moose fell in love on Friday, weath...

A moose fell in love on Friday, weather closed roads but no terror attack: Swedish paper mocks Trump

US President Donald Trump speaks to staff at the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2017, where he vowed to restore "control" of US frontiers by building a wall on the Mexican border The Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet responded to Pres. Donald Trump's assertion that a terrorist attack took place in Sweden on Friday night with bewilderment, but went on to offer Mr. Trump a helpful list of "everything that happened last night in Sweden," according to The Independent .

Chicago, IL

